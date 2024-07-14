Juarez City.- Agents from the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV) unexpectedly arrived at the parking lots of shopping centres to apply sanctions to those who misuse the blue parking spaces intended for people with disabilities.

The instruction issued by the head of the CGSV, César Alberto Tapia Martínez, is to sanction the owners of cars that do not have special plates or stickers for the use of special (blue) spaces, since complaints from citizens have increased.

The lack of culture and respect of some people will be punished with a fine of almost three thousand pesos, warned a Traffic Safety agent who was applying fines in the Costco parking lot today.