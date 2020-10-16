Road safety Helsinki residents tried what it feels like to move on an electric kickboard “drunk” – Video shows insecure ride

Accidents involving electric kickboards have employed Töölö Hospital. Often the cause of the accident has been alcohol.

Kampissa has today been allowed to try driving on a “jurr track”, i.e. electric kickboarding with goggles simulating a drunken state.

The video shows people driving and turning on a track between cones. There is a director next to him all the time, so no one can frolic a full head alone. The candidate has helmets on his head and promillion goggles that look like ski goggles.

Even the viewer of the video can peek at the views from behind the tried-and-tested glasses on the camera lens.

At issue is an event held on Friday afternoon organized by electric kick board company Voi Helsinki Road Safety Association with. The purpose of the track and hop kickboarding built for the event was to educate people at their heads about the dangers of electric kickboarding.

“We hope that as many people as possible will understand, thanks to the track, how dangerous electric kickboarding is drunk,” said a representative of the electric kickboard company Voin Reetta Alastalo To HS on Thursday.

At the cloakroom on Friday afternoon, I got to try potty boarding with spectacle eyes. In the picture Aleksi Aho boarding and Saara Viitanen on behalf of the Organizers as safety.­

Accidents while driving on an electric kickboard have employed Töölö Hospital in Helsinki. There have been 90 patients injured by electric kickboarding, the most recent of whom was treated on 11 October.

However, the reason for hanging out is often in alcohol and therefore the bad reputation of electric kickboards is somewhat overestimated, said the branch director of supportive and plastic surgery. Jaakko Pajarinen in September in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District in the bulletin. Admittedly, Mr Pajarinen pointed out that the use of the instrument must be appropriate in order to be safe.

“If the liquor disappeared from the world, the whole Töölö hospital would become almost unnecessary,” the chief physician Jari Siironen sum in the same bulletin.

Electric kickboard company published appropriately today bulletin, where Alastalo, who is in charge of Voi ‘s operational activities, wished Finland a perimeter border like Germany. In Germany, the fine is 0.8 per mille.

According to I, a penalty could also be introduced in Finland for a certain per mille limit.

Electric kickboards have also aroused widespread outrage among fellow passengers. They are parked wherever it hurts, such as in front of doors and on roads where they have caused traffic problems and obstacles for the visually impaired. Attempts have been made to find solutions to the problem, but so far it has not been found.