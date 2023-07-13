Automotive and motorsport have many elements in common, and we are not just talking about performance, performance, speed, components and vehicles in the strict sense. A theme that is close to the heart of both of these sectors is that of safety, and this is where it comes into play AISICOa leading company in the road safety segment, which has reached an important milestone in the field of motor sports, always looking at everyday mobility.

Tests passed

In fact, the same company announced that on 29 June in Pereto, in the province of L’Aquila, at the AISICO Test House&LAB, with positive results the first official “FIA – Federation Internationale de L’Automobile” tests to test the safety barriers and anti-debris barriers of the circuits, which guarantee maximum safety for spectators during events at all levels of competition.

Everyday mobility

The purpose of these tests is mainly sporting, but not only. Ottavia Calamani, Head of New Technologies at ASICO, explained that “We are very proud to announce the collaboration with FIA, which promotes not only motorsports, but also a safe, sustainable and accessible mobility for all road users worldwide”. Decisive in this sense were elements such as professionalism, commitment and above all constant investments that the company has carried out in the Research and Development sector.

Double goal

Thanks to these tests, AISICO has become Official Test Center approved by the FIA for “Safety Barriers and Debris Fence Testing”. A goal which is followed by another goal, given that in this way the company has become to all intents and purposes also the first Test Center in Italy and second in Europe to boast a recognition from the FIA ​​of this type.