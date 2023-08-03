Road safety, free taxi at the exit of the discos

It was signed today at the Ministry of Transport and Navigation, in the presence of Matthew SalviniDeputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, a memorandum of understanding with the representative associations of night entertainment venues, for an experimental project which provides free taxis for come home at the end of the evening.

The Mitas part of road safety initiatives, has allocated funds to pay for the white car or the shuttle to whomreleased from the disco and subjected to an alcohol test, proves to be beyond the prescribed limit to get driving.

In this case will be taken back to his home along with the people it carries in between. The voucher to benefit from the innovative measure will be provided by the entertainment venues themselvessubject to agreement with the local taxi driver companies or NCC.

Road safety, the trial starts from six nightclubs

