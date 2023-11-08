The Asaps reports that regularly update on the number of road victimscyclists and pedestrians in particular, have a common thread that cannot go unnoticed since it is always present: the over 65 they are among the hardest hit, often fatally. From this point of view, in fact, the numbers speak clearly: throughout last year, 960 elderly people died on Italian roads, on average 2.6 per day, and 28,374 were injured, in fact 77.7 per day and 3 every hour .

Security without discrimination

Extremely worrying data, which will force the European Union and national governments in one way or another to commit themselves more and more to “adapt road safety policies to the needs of an aging population, improving the safety of elderly pedestrians and cyclists with safe and secure infrastructures and ensuring that elderly motorists are not discriminated against due to age“: this is what emerged from “Reducing older people’s deaths on European roads – PIN Flash 45”, the report published today by European Transport Safety Council, more conveniently known as ETSC, which as underlined by Aci paints a picture of the situation that is not exactly floral.

Elderly at risk

The most complicated challenge is that of “guarantee active, independent and safe mobility for the elderly”. Complicated above all in our country: in Italy, in fact, the over 65s represent almost 25% of the total population, and we know well that for elderly people, road accidents, of any type, risk having serious and in several cases even fatal outcomes, clearly due to the greater risk of mortality in case of physical impact. “As Europe’s population continues to age, this Report highlights the need for a comprehensive approach to road safety for older people, which balances safety measures with the benefits of active and independent mobility“said Jenny Carson, co-author of the ETSC research.

Evolving road safety

Because if it is true that on the one hand an average annual reduction of 3% in road mortality among the elderly has been recorded in the EU25 in the last ten years, it is equally true that on the other hand we must deal with a European population that continues to age : for this reason, it is clear from the report, it is necessary that policies on road safety they evolve to meet safety requirements specific to this demographic. At a certain point the ETSC report talks about measurement “discriminatory“: the reference is to the proposal in the draft revision of the EU rules on driving licenses, which provides that drivers are subject to regular medical checks only after the age of 70.