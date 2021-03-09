The news wakes us up with traffic incidents every day. And unfortunately, many of those times, fatalities must be lamented. This is a serious problem and it does not stop.

So much so that Argentina was placed in a ranking that positions it as one of the most dangerous places to drive.

Specifically, our country ranks fifth in a table that has South Africa at the top and Norway at the other end, as the safest place to drive a car.

An overturned car in the middle of Córdoba Avenue in the city of Buenos Aires. Photo: Lucia Merle

The ranking, prepared by Zutobi, an international company that trains and prepares future drivers in different parts of the world; Take into account different factors to create this table.

The study analyzes each country taking as a reference five factors, to which each one is given a score that makes up an average final score (from 1 to 10).

These factors are: the number of deaths in traffic incidents per 100 thousand inhabitants, the deaths that are attributed to alcohol consumption, the maximum level allowed by the law of alcohol in the blood for driving, the maximum speed allowed on the highway and the percentage of front occupants wearing seat belts.

Ranking of the most dangerous countries to drive.

In this way Argentina appears located in the fifth place among the most dangerous countries to drive, with an average of 5.1 points, the same as India, although with a lower rate of deaths in traffic incidents per 100,000 inhabitants: 14 deaths against 22.6 in the Asian country.

Our country continues to show a low seat belt use (only 40.8% of the front seat occupants) and a high incidence of mortality caused by alcohol consumption (17%).

The ranking placed South Africa as the most dangerous country in the world to drive, with a score of 3.23. The African country has the second highest number of deaths due to traffic incidents, with 25.9 per 100,000 inhabitants, and a very high proportion of those who were implicated by alcohol consumption (57.5%).

Ranking of the safest countries to drive.

According to the study, the second most dangerous place is Thailand, which reported the highest number of deaths on public roads, with 32.7 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

It may attract attention, but U.S ranks as the third most dangerous of the countries we examined. The North American country has the most lenient drunk driving policy, with drivers allowed up to 0.08 g / l.

At the opposite end of the table are the least dangerous countries to drive. As the safest figure Norway, with only 2.7 deaths on the roads per 100,000 people, less than any other country (and more than ten times fewer deaths than in countries like Thailand). The Nordic country also has one of the highest levels of people using seat belts, with 95.2%.

Japan it ranks second thanks to, among other factors, the fact that Japanese passengers wear their seat belts the most worldwide, with a rate of 98%. The Asian country also had a low death toll, of just 4.1 per 100,000 people.

Sweden it occupies the last step of the podium of the safest among the countries analyzed, with only 2.8 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

