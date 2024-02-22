After the fierce controversy over the new MIT commercials to promote road safety without seat belts, the ministry backtracks. The film highlights dangerous behaviors among those that cause the most road accidents: drug use, distraction from cell phones, high speed. But the boys used to narrate the episodes, trying to photograph moments of euphoria, are almost always without belts.

Dangerous behaviors

Now, however, the videos will be changed, assures director Daniele Falleri who says he regrets it, while the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport specifies that the videos have not yet been broadcast on public TV nor has their actual programming been defined. The three commercials disclosed by the ministry are all three centered on the incorrect behavior of a group of boys and girls who, in one case, get into the car and smoke a joint, in the second case they get distracted by looking at a cell phone and in the third case they decide to go for a run while traveling high speed.

Double image

At the end of the commercial the image splits: on one side we see the incorrect behavior and the accident; on the other hand, the different outcome of the evening is if the driver refuses to smoke a joint, asks not to be disturbed or, as in the third case, just doesn't start the engine and invites to have a pizza. “You don't make the right choice, you make the only one possible” says driver-testimonial Giancarlo Fisichella at the end. But in none of the different situations do the protagonists of the commercial wear seat belts.

More controversy

Political interest has also arisen on the topic, which attracts a lot of criticism on various social channels. The group leader of the Democratic Party in the Rai supervisory commission Stefano Graziano intervened to ask the publishing department to block the new campaign on road safety. A group of M5s deputies do the same in a note attacking Salvini: “Looking carefully at the advertisement – ​​say the five-star deputies – all the people in the car are not wearing their seat belts. A hoot: it is the sad confirmation that Salvini and road safety are two parallel lines destined to never meet.” The director then intervened and explained the intent and announced some changes. “We regret – said Falleri – the controversy over the commercials regarding road safety, which were created solely with the aim of raising young people's awareness of certain behaviors in everyday life, without sugarcoating. The intent of these films is and remains educational, we will therefore make some changes so that viewers are not distracted from the only objective that is truly important to us: to raise everyone's awareness of contributing, each in their own small way, to saving human lives.”