Road safety A track will be built in Kamppi, Helsinki, where you can try electric kickboarding “drunk” – with the aim of educating about the dangers of traffic

This year, Töölö Hospital has already treated 90 patients injured with electric kickboards.

Helsinki A track will be built in Kamppi where you can try electric kickboarding “drunk”.

This is an event for the electric kickboard company Voi, which it says it is organizing together Helsinki Road Safety Association with. According to the company, on the “jurr track” you can try driving with glasses simulating a hop state in safe conditions.

The track is temporary and open on Friday, October 16 from 3 to 6 p.m.

“We hope that as many people as possible will understand how dangerous electric kickboarding is drunk thanks to the track,” says a representative of the electric kickboard company Reetta Alastalo.

When electric kickboarding hurts accidents.

In the summer of 2019 HS saidthat patients who crash on an electric kickboard are cut weekly in Töölö, and the injuries of the injured are most often on the head.

At the time, Hus’s chief physician of supportive surgery said in the article, “In these, as in other accidents, alcohol plays a big part. The worst risk combination is a beautiful weekend weather, hops and pace. ”

I’m at work chief physician of the hospital Kaisa Virtanen According to Töölö, 90 patients injured by electric kickboards have been treated this year. The most recent patient was treated on October 11th.

According to the information received there, 74 patients were treated at Töölö Hospital due to accidents with electric kickboards in 2019. The last electric kickboard patient was brought to Töölö last November 7.