He is born PodCarStories, the innovative podcast promoted by Sara Assicurazioni specifically designed to prevent falling asleep while driving and at night. Thanks to a strategic mix of content constructed ad hoc, the series offers a neuroscientific flow of stories, entertainment and music capable of organically integrating into the attention spans especially of a night driver, adapting the storytelling as the guide proceeds through its various hours and improving wakefulness, responsiveness and safety.

The project

The project was born from an idea of Content+, Mindshare's content unitand was developed in collaboration with the Podcastory team, a leader in the production of audio content, including a sound engineer and a sleep neuroscientist, for the creation of sounds with high emotional impact.

The social role

PodCarStories also has a highly innovative impact on a social level: although it is still widely underestimated as a determining factor of risk, and is almost never taken into consideration as a cause in itself, overshadowed by more obvious factors such as speed, distraction or conditions weather forecast, Drowsiness is now the cause of one in five road accidents and one of the main factors causing fatal motorway accidents. Furthermore, accidents caused by falling asleep are the most serious ones due to the total inaction of the driver who, falling asleep, has no awareness of the imminent danger.

In this framework, sounds represent an antidote to tiredness behind the wheel because, as revealed by research by Assurance Prevention, the Federation of French insurers, they have the ability to stimulate the attention span and reduce stress: their effectiveness is maximum when the driver chooses the contents, and satisfaction grows with podcasts and music playlists. Furthermore, they can be a pleasant moment of entertainment and company during the trip.

The various topics addressed

Specifically designed to intervene on the phenomenon of drowsiness at the wheel, PodCarStories is made up of four playlists each lasting approximately 50 minutes – for a total of 200 minutes of travel – each with a dedicated story theme: Travel, Night, Adventure, Time.

The schedule

Each playlist is designed to adapt to the user: upon entering the car, the driver can therefore choose the one most suited to the topics he wants to delve into, the format brings in fact different genres and topics, organized along four thematic categories – road safety, entertainment, travel and mobility . Each episode features a dynamic mix of music, entertainment, trivia and stand-up comedy which accompany the driver along the route, modulating contents and sounds to adapt to the progression of time and therefore to the possible variation in reactivity during night driving. The narrative voice of Sara acts as a common thread throughout the series, accompanying the listener along the journey and underlining the importance of safe and responsible driving, also through proactive messages inviting people to stop.

PodCarStories is available for free on all the main podcast stores and on the Sara Assicurazioni website.

The strategy

With this initiative, Sara expands and strengthens its commitment to road safety: the Company has in fact always been committed to carrying out initiatives to raise awareness and educate on safe and responsible driving in synergy with the ACI and, in confirmation of this commitment, every invests 1% of its net profit in road safety every year. At the same time, Sara has built over the years a mobility ecosystem which is based on highly innovative insurance solutions designed to meet the protection needs of all road users.

“We are proud to be the first to launch this project which translates our historic attention to road safety into a highly innovative proposal with strong social sustainability implications”, declares Marco Brachini, Director of Marketing, Brand & Customer Relationship at Sara. “The peculiarity of PodCarStories is the ability to combine education and science in an engaging and high-impact formula based on the modern language of podcasts. Sara thus confirms itself as a cutting-edge company that makes continuous research for innovation and attention to the values ​​of safety and protection the cornerstone of its mission”.