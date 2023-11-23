.

The numbers speak for themselves: 70% of fatal accidents occur in cities, and humans are responsible for 90% of accidents. However, technology at the service of mobility will be able to significantly reduce the number of victims. This is what emerges from the dekra report on road safety 2023, “technology and people”, presented today to the Chamber of Deputies as part of the events organized on the occasion of the world day in memory of road victims, established by the UN, aimed at promoting a campaign to prevent fatal accidents and serious injuries and pay tribute to emergency teams, law enforcement agencies and healthcare workers. Technology, people interconnected in road traffic and the role of man with his choices are fundamental in the urban and city context.

The report has identified the development of automated driving as a solution to the main road problems and, if implemented, will be able to reduce fatal accidents which in 70% of cases occur in cities and mainly involve those over 65 among the victims. In our country, according to the latest ISTAT data relating to the period January-June 2023, compared to 2022, victims on motorways are decreasing (-9.7%), followed by those on extra-urban roads (-3.3%) and on urban roads (-0 ,1%).

Limited decrease in accidents

If on the one hand, however, fatal accidents are decreasing, on the other there is a very limited drop in the number of road accidents with injuries to people (79,124; -1%) and injuries (106,493; -0.9% ). Furthermore, from the recent 2023 quality of life survey by the Sapienza University of Rome, it emerges that in 2022 the safest cities are: Prato, Gorizia and Genoa with respectively 118, 120 and 120 deaths and injuries per 100 road accidents. Bringing up the rear are: Foggia, Cosenza and Crotone where the numbers rise, in order, to 176, 170 and 169.

Internationally, the World Health Organization estimates that there are currently around 1.3 million road traffic deaths each year. According to the data published in the Dekra report, the lowest number of road accidents was reached in the EU in 2020, a value which, however, began to grow again in 2022. The percentage drop compared to 2001 therefore stands at 56%. The European projects, which envisage halving the number of road victims in the EU by 2030 and the possibility of completely eliminating deaths by 2050, are goals that are still far from being achieved.

According to the dekra report, humans are responsible for over 90% of accidents and for this reason the automotive industry has been focusing, for years now, on driver assistance systems capable of promptly recognizing critical traffic situations or driving modes not safe.

Technology

The continuous improvement of technology (sensors, automation, digitalisation) represents a valid opportunity to significantly reduce the number of accidents between motor vehicles and vulnerable road users. Nonetheless, as the report highlights, the human being with his behavior behind the wheel and his conduct remains the main actor of healthy road safety.

It is therefore necessary to pay particular attention to urban areas and people over the age of 65. Around 70% of all pedestrian fatalities, for example, occur in urban centres. Almost half of all road accident victims in the EU fall into the age group over 65, although their share of the total population in 2021 was around 21%. Cars were involved in 99% of all road accidents involving fatally injured pedestrians in the EU. From the perspective of “vision zero”, also pursued at an international level, we are asked to make the most of the potential available to further improve road safety. The relationship between man and technology, in this case, can be an essential component for achieving these objectives.

The role of autonomous driving

Technology and, in particular, automated and connected driving systems play an important role. By equipping vehicles with specific assistance systems and making them able to communicate with each other, it is possible to promptly identify dangerous situations and avoid accidents or at least limit their consequences. However, assistance systems do not absolve drivers of their responsibilities. Ultimately, choosing to adopt responsible behavior or not is always part of the person’s decisions. Although technology is very useful, the dekra report highlights the need to ensure that it does not distract or overly stress the driver. The fundamental prerequisite for the use of assistance systems is, therefore, that they are easily usable by all users.

What to do

The EU road safety measures 2020-2030 highlight how mobility policies must adapt to ongoing changes, to address challenges and new opportunities such as transforming mobility models, connectivity and automation. Even if progress is too slow, Europe does not intend to slow down, but to ensure that only safe technologies travel on the roads. The goal is to ensure the highest level of safety and a uniform regulatory process. Creating an EU regulatory framework for automated vehicles would strengthen the global competitiveness of European car manufacturers. Connected and automated driving has great potential and the will in the European Union is to work quickly to create the right conditions for its development.

Politics

For Lorenzo Fontana, president of the Chamber of Deputies: “Road safety is a topic of priority importance, in relation to which the attention of parliament is particularly high. This is demonstrated by the recent start, in the ninth transport commission of the Chamber of Deputies, of the examination of the government proposal to reform the highway code. Based on the latest data present in the explanatory report to the bill, it is highlighted that in 2022 the accident levels in our country remained high. I believe that much can and must be done to increase safety and prevent accidents, also through the use of new technologies.

Furthermore, it is necessary to promote and spread the culture of responsibility, to increase awareness of the risks of driving.”

According to Matteo Salvini, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport: “the issue of road safety is among the priorities of my ministry. The bill to amend the highway code is currently being discussed in the chamber and I expect that by the end of the year at least one branch of parliament will approve it. The latest investigations have confirmed that distraction on the telephone is among the main causes of accidents. In this sense, I have decided to intervene with deterrent tools rather than sanctions. As regards two-wheeled mobility, specifically for scooters, we provide for the use of helmets, license plates and insurance to protect everyone. In the coming years, we would also like to allocate MIT funds for the maintenance of provincial and municipal roads and for the replacement of innovative guardrails. Road safety is a complex issue that must also be addressed with the help of important private entities such as Dekra Italia in order to achieve the objective of making the roads safer”.

Toni Purcaro, executive vice president of Dekra group and president of Dekra Italia declared that: “the Dekra 2023 report highlights the profound interconnection between man and technology, essential in road safety today. As research highlights, 90% of accidents, unfortunately, are caused by human error and, therefore, it is necessary to implement driver assistance systems capable of promptly recognizing critical situations. Even though man, with his conduct, is decisive in road safety, it appears essential to focus on technological innovation capable of effectively supporting those involved in road traffic and thus achieving the ambitious ‘vision zero’ objective of completely eliminating road victims by 2050”.

Filiberto Mastrapasqua, director of the traffic police service delegated by the police chief prefect Vittorio Pisani, noted that: “road safety is one of the most relevant items on the institutional agendas of the member states of the European Union. Many steps forward have been made but we are still very far from the objective of the national road safety plan, i.e. from a 50% reduction in victims by 2030 to zero deaths on the roads in 2050. We need a cultural change that considers driving a complex activity. The times dictated by the international agenda do not seem compatible with the application of autonomous driving, capable on paper of reducing accident rates. The culture of safe driving must become a common value and road safety a collective commitment, from a participatory safety perspective. The activity of the traffic police does not stop at the prevention and repression of conduct, but also develops in the area of ​​communication and training, in particular to raise awareness among the younger generations”.

For Angelo Sticchi Damiani, president of Aci instead: “It is necessary, first of all, to identify suitable training courses to strengthen road safety. Furthermore, in our country there are cars that are too old, with more than ten years of registration. This is an economic, social and environmental problem that increases the risk of accidents and which, therefore, must be addressed with structural measures.

‘Scooters are the terrain, in my opinion, on which it is absolutely necessary to intervene decisively to prevent them from being mistaken as places where the law does not apply, a sort of liberation from all constraints. Therefore, a reflection is more urgent than ever to prevent ease of locomotion from being exchanged with an ease of bypassing behavioral norms,’ added Francesco Paolo Sisto, deputy minister of justice, speaking in the chamber.