Motorway roundabouts, what changes with the increase in the use of the bike

Better a roundabout than a traffic light. In the first case you pass the obstacle quite quickly, in the second you risk endless queues. Their main function is to facilitate the flow of traffic while maintaining high standards of road safety.



As the site writes “All About Engines”the main function of a rotunda is to reduce traffic accidentsas it forces drivers to reduce speed, watch the traffic carefully and give way to those already inside.

However, now there is a big news. Bicycles are increasingly used as a means of transport in cities, but their circulation often encounters obstacles and dangers. Among these, one of the most critical is represented by road roundabouts, where cyclists can find themselves in danger due to the incorrect interpretation of the rules of precedence by motorists.

In Great Britain it was decided to try to solve the problem by creating a roundabout with precedence dedicated exclusively to cyclists and pedestrians. It is an innovative solution, which aims to improve the safety of weak road users and to facilitate their circulation in a crucial point of the city.

The roundabout in question is located in Cambridge, in an area frequented daily by commuters who reach the nearby hospital by bicycle and by parents with children on foot while accompanying them to school. Thanks to the new roundabout, they can cross the intersection in a safer and easier way, without running the risk of accidents or being forced to wait too long for the right of way.

In summary, it is a question of several concentric roundabouts, therefore one inside the other, where the outermost curvatures are dedicated to the transit of pedestrians and cyclists, with the motorist who, both entering and leaving the roundabout closest to the centre, must give them precedence. This idea could also arrive in the EU.

