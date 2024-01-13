Road rage | The expert understands why people walk on the paths of Keskuspuisto

According to Suomen Ladu's outdoor recreation expert, it would be good to familiarize yourself with the outdoor recreation maps. They are clearly marked for which outdoor activity each route is reserved for.

“I wish, that walkers pay attention to the instructions. It's a short time during the year when we have a network of trails,” Suomen Latu's outdoor recreation expert Topi Kiljunen says.

In HS's previously published in the story it was pointed out that there are a lot of walkers on the ski slopes of Keskuspuisto. You are not allowed to walk or travel on the slope section other than by skiing. Pets are also not allowed on the tracks.

Kiljunen says that he understands that on the slopes of Keskuspuisto, for example, walkers have a “sensitivity” to go for a walk on the ski slope. It is due to the fact that at other times of the year the routes in question are used by people other than skiers.

He reminds that, for example, Keskuspuisto has such a network of paths that it is easy to move around along other routes.

“However, you have to be satisfied that people clearly like to go out.”

“Basically, you can recognize the track you've driven. If the track has been ridden, it is then intended for skiing during the season.”

Traditional ski slopes are easily recognizable, and according to Kiljunen, there is no smooth track in Helsinki intended only for free skiers.

In HS's previous story, many people wanted signs on the slopes that would advise how to walk on the slopes. This is difficult to implement in Kiljusi, because the track network intersects with the paths in many different places.

“I'm looking for the ability of the outdoorsman and walker to consider, consider, reflect and get to know the area. Instructions can be found and are easily accessible if you're willing to put in a little effort.”

The track In Kiljunen's opinion, walking on them is not exactly a problem in Helsinki. Although he believes that skiing may be a little more familiar in other places.

In his opinion, walking on the paths in Keskuspuisto is because it is a place “in the squeeze of the city” where people move all year round. The paths in Kiljusi are compared to the paths connected to the centers of other cities.

If you walk on the slopes, they will break and there will be bumps that make skiing difficult. The saddest thing about Kiljus is that stones come up on the track. They may break the skis and cause accidents.