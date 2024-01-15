Road rage | Professor emeritus JP Roos was charred by pedestrians on a ski slope – this solution is not accepted by the city of Helsinki

Social scientist JP Roos is disturbed by the poor signposting of the trails used for cross-country skiing.

Few snowy months are precious time for skiers. As a result, every winter's topic of conversation is also where the slopes are, how they are used and how pedestrians and others without skis in the area make it difficult for skiers to get around.

Skiers warming up for walkers on the trails or vice versa is a fairly common sight on the slopes in Finland. Former professor of social policy at the University of Helsinki JP Roos is an avid skier. The social scientist laments year after year how difficult it is to match skiers and walkers in, for example, Helsinki's Central Park.

“This is an eternal problem. As long as I've been skiing in Keskuspuisto, walking has only increased on the slopes. Some areas are such that there are more walkers than skiers,” Roos laments.

According to Roos, skiers have lost “several good slopes”, which are now dedicated entirely to walkers. As a counterweight, walking in the few clearly marked ski areas has calmed down.

“We talk about this every year. I have met many people on the trail who get nervous if they are told that they shouldn't walk here. Yes, the situation in Keskuspuisto has improved a little, and on the other hand it has worsened.”

Thing, which Roos can't understand, is the sign of the paths. He wrote a long update on the subject on Facebook and now comments on something that annoys him. Like Helsingin Sanomat from the article published last week, it became clear that walkers often do not know which areas are allowed to walk and which are not.

“This is also something that has been discussed for a long time. I have written many times to the Swedish Sports Agency that the signs are completely misleading. Nicely made tracks say 'No winter maintenance', and nothing else. It's mostly comical,” Roos updates.

“The text is completely misleading. It would help if instead of that there was this text 'Slope reserved for skiers in winter' or 'Not for walkers'.”

According to Roos, both signs could also be used at the same time. He believes that the trails are mainly walked by those who use the trails for normal movement in other seasons.

“Mostly, I would think that it is about people who use the routes in the summer and think they should be able to use them in the winter as well. Dog walkers are also one such group loyal to their hometown,” Roos says and laughs mischievously.

Dog walkers According to Roos, can even cause dangerous situations on the tracks, because dogs move unpredictably and leashes can also cause dangerous situations.

“It's dangerous if you bump into them on the downhill. It can go bad. Plus, they're angrier than normal walkers.”

In his opinion, the easiest thing of all would be if the signage of the routes were fixed. Then the track and trail situation would be clear to everyone all the time.

“Pedestrians appeal to every man's right. I don't really know, it's not worth messing with jurisprudence, it's just crazy.”