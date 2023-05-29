Holy crap, a real road rage in the picturesque Berkel en Rodenrijs where a driver rams cars and is tasered by the police.

The place Berkel en Rodenrijs, just under the smoke of Rotterdam. A neat municipality, with many Vinex neighborhoods where celebrities also like to stay. This is partly because you can buy a nice plot of land and put your own designed house on it. However, the neighborhood was startled by a real road rage last weekend on Whit Monday.

Road rage Berkel en Rodenrijs

The driver started his ramp ride in Berkel en Rodenrijs and ended in Rotterdam. Several cars were hit and damaged. Even worse, three people were injured by the actions of the motorist who also deliberately drove a motorcyclist off the road.

The driver has wreaked havoc on the GK van Hogendorpweg, Teldersweg, Gordelweg and the parking lot of the Franciscus Gasthuis. The police investigation is still ongoing, we read in the Algemeen Dagblad. The police say: ‘Much more is not yet known, we are fully engaged in the investigation’. Investigations are still being carried out in several places, police spokesman Patricia Wessels said.

The reason why the man went completely crazy in his rather bourgeois Skoda is unknown. The car is completely in the creases and the airbags are deployed, so that was a big blow. He made it so furious that he was tasered on the A20 when he was arrested, after the Marechaussee had trapped him near the Overschie and Blijdorp exit. The highway has been partially closed for a long time, at the moment it is fully open again.

It is also not clear whether he was under the influence of certain substances. You would almost immediately assume so. How else do you get it into your head to pull off such antics on roads where many children play nearby.

The police would like to get in touch with witnesses and/or people who have suffered damage.

