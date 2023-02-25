This summer, a concrete plan will be ready for the ‘pay according to use’ or road pricing that the Netherlands will have in 2030.

Do you also think it is so unfair that you hardly use your car and still pay the same amount of MRB as many users? Good news: road pricing is coming. Or as the cabinet calls it: pay according to use.

road pricing

Because yes, there is no turning around now: road pricing is coming. By 2030 you will pay more or less MRB based on usage. Nothing new so far (no, really not), but as far as the implementation is concerned, the whole proposal is still a big question mark. Do you do it based on mileage? Based on measuring equipment in the car (hello big brother)? We’re going to find out all that. And if it is up to Minister Mark Harbers of Infrastructure and Water Management, this summer.

Plan this summer

Harbers and State Secretary Van Rij of Finance are currently conducting research into road pricing. This should show what the best way of registering the use will be. It has to be fair, clear and easy. According to Harbers, one of the ways to make it a bit simpler is to make no distinction between time and place. So it really has to be purely about the use.

Harbers therefore expects to have a fully detailed plan this summer, which can then be implemented in 2030. With that, road pricing is concrete, hopefully. (through BNR)

This article Road pricing will become concrete this summer first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Road #pricing #concrete #summer