The crime of street murder has now become the order of the day in Italy. The data released by the Anci, the association of Italian municipalities, make it known as better as possible: in the period from 25 March 2016 to 2021, so since the law came into force until last year, well 2,455 drivers were investigated for the more serious offensethat of road murder, which can open the doors of the prison up to the age of 18, while 18,882 drivers have been accused of road injuries.

Rome leads the ranking of cities with over 150,000 inhabitants to have the highest number of suspects for road homicide, 574 in all, ahead of Naples and Turin, respectively, with 137 and 121 open files. As for suspects for road injuries, however, it is Milan that has no rivals with 3,858 cases, in second place is Rome with 3,516 files, while on the lowest step of the podium it is Florence with 1,914 suspects. As a matter of fact, we remind you that road injuries mean accidents with injured people with a prognosis of more than 40 days. The reckless use of alcohol and drugs it is certainly among the causes most counted for the most serious accidents, but it is not the only one: in total, only 12% of those investigated for road homicide were later found to be drunk and / or drugged. On the other hand, the number of hijackers with failure to help is on the rise.

“When we know of a driver investigated for road murder, we immediately think that he was found at the wheel in an altered state – the words reported by Il Corriere della Sera by Luigi Altamura, Anci referent for local police and commander in Verona – This is perhaps a way to dismiss the idea that anyone can get distracted while driving or go with the red or go at high speed and kill: these, however, are the main causes of serious accidents. The phenomenon has not declined and yet we identify almost all of them. But in these six years there have been fewer victims: 3,282 in 2016, 2,875 last year. Even more can be done by adding an aggravating circumstance for those caught driving with a smartphone. They would then be useful more funds for accident specialists, 3D reconstruction and other road agents “.