The Ajman Municipality and Planning Department completed a 20-kilometre-long road lighting project in the Al-Raqayeb and Al-Yasmeen residential area, using the latest LED lighting technologies that contribute to reducing energy consumption and reducing carbon emissions to preserve the environment, as part of the department’s endeavor to provide integrated infrastructure in all regions of the emirate.

The Director General of the Department, Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, confirmed that the Department has adopted an integrated plan to implement infrastructure development projects and supply it with the necessary operational lighting, explaining that the Roads Administration sought to complete the lighting project during the last period. He said that the project, which costs five million dirhams, meets the needs of residents and visitors, and is in line with the department’s objectives that seek to provide all the elements of luxury and comfortable living for all. For his part, the Executive Director of the Department’s Infrastructure Development Sector, Dr. Engineer Mohammed Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, stated that the Department is implementing lighting projects according to prepared plans to cover all regions of the emirate and supply them with lighting, indicating that qualified competencies are implementing projects in all regions of Ajman, and are continuing their efforts to ensure Quality of life and community happiness.