The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has awarded a contract for a road lighting project in 40 areas and streets, at a cost of 278 million dirhams, within the framework of the road lighting plan 2023-2026, to develop the integrated infrastructure of road network facilities, to keep pace with the continuous development witnessed by the Emirate of Dubai, and to accommodate the requirements of development. Urban and population growth.

The Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Mattar Al Tayer, said that the road lighting plan 2023-2026 aims to raise the level of traffic safety and security for road users, including vehicles and pedestrians, and to achieve happiness for the residents and visitors of those areas, and the selection of areas took into account the fulfillment of safety requirements. Traffic safety, the volume of traffic in those areas, and the rate of urban development.

He added: “In order to achieve the Authority’s objectives and strategy, the best practices have been adopted in the field of energy conservation and support of the green economy, and the latest smart and innovative technical solutions have been employed in the sustainable lighting system, in a way that suits the climate environment in the UAE, as the new lighting will be using energy-saving lighting technology (LED). “It has many characteristics compared to traditional lighting units, including reducing energy consumption by 55% and increasing its lifespan by 173%, which contributes to reducing the frequency of lamp replacement and reducing maintenance and operating costs.”

According to the road lighting plan, in 2023, the Authority began designing and implementing road lighting in Al Qusais Industrial Areas 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and Al Lusailly and Lahbab 1 and 2, and the project is currently in the final stages.

This year will witness the illumination of unlit roads in Mirdif, Al Baraha, Oud Metha, Al Wahida, Al Hudaiba, Al Satwa, Abu Hail and Al Bidda. Lighting will also be implemented in the areas of Umm Suqeim 1, 2 and 3, Al Safa 1 and 2, Al Manara and Al Mariyal Reserve Street, the road leading to Al Minhad Air Base, and streets and parking lots in Jumeirah areas. The year 2025 will witness the lighting of roads in the areas of Umm Al Sheif, Al Sufouh First, Al Quoz Residential Areas 1 and 3, Nad Al Hamar, and Al Awir 2. The year 2026 will witness road lighting in the areas of Al Mamzar, Oud Al Muteena, and various streets and parking lots in Al Garhoud, Al Twar, Hassyan, Al Jafiliya, Al Marmoom, Al Qusais 1st and 2nd, Nad Al Sheba 1st, Al Warsan 2nd, Hind City, Business Bay, Umm Ramool, Ras Al Khor Industrial 1st and 2nd, and Ras Al Khor Street. Third industrial.

