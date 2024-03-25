Jake Gyllenhaal returns to the big screen with a shocking performance in 'Road House' (2024), the remake of the iconic 1989 action film. In this new version, Gyllenhaal plays a former UFC fighter who faces deadly challenges to protect a roadside bar in the Florida Keys. Next to him, Conor McGregor, the famous UFC fighter, makes his film debut as the main antagonist and promises a performance that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

The film, directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Doug Liman, has generated great expectation among film fans and McGregor followers. 'Road House' or 'The Hard One'as it is known in Mexico, not only shows an explosion of action and adrenaline, but also seeks to position itself as a modern classic, like its predecessor.

Where and how to watch the full 'Road House' movie in Latin Spanish?

The wait is over for action fans. 'Road House 2024 'premiered streaming on Prime Video on March 21, 2024. To enjoy this full movie in Latin Spanish, you only need to subscribe to the platform and pay the corresponding monthly fee.

In Peru, for example, the cost is 19.90 soles, while in Mexico it amounts to 149 Mexican pesos (approximately $9).

What is the movie 'Road House' or 'The Hard One' about?

The plot revolves around Elwood Dalton, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, a former UFC fighter who decides to change the octagons for the tranquility of working as a bouncer in a bar located in The Keys, Florida.

However, their long-awaited calm is interrupted when a group of villains plans to take over the bar's land to build a luxury hotel. Dalton will be forced to bring out his fighting skills to protect the place and face the ruthless antagonists.

Conor McGregor is one of the athletes who earns the most money annually. Photo: Prime Video.

Who are the actors and characters in the movie 'Road House'?

Apart from Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor, the Portuguese actress also features Daniela Melchior, 27 years old, who will play Ellie in 'Road House'. She is recognized in Hollywood for her role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Fast and Furious 10. Additionally, she was in the sequel to 'Suicide Squad.'

The North American Jessica Williams also stands out. The 35-year-old actress and comedian has participated in films such as 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' and two of the 'Fantastic Beasts' sequels.

The cast of main actors is as follows:

Jake Gyllenhaal as Elwood Dalton

Daniela Melchior as Ellie

Conor McGregor as Knox

Billy Magnussen as Ben Brandt

Jessica Williams as Frankie

Darren Barnet as Sam

Daniel Melchior is another of the well-known actresses who appears in 'Road House'. Photo: Rotten Tomatoes

Who will be Conor McGregor in 'Road House' and what will his character be about?

Conor McGregor immerses himself in the world of cinema playing Knox, the main villain of 'Road House 2024'. His character is characterized by being an imposing man, with tattoos, impressive muscles and a beard that commands respect.

Knox is one of the main people hired by the criminals who want to take over the bar's land. For this role, McGregor underwent rigorous training that allowed him to increase his muscle mass by 20 kilograms, bringing him to almost 90 kilograms. This physical transformation not only demonstrates his commitment to the role, but also makes him an intimidating figure on screen.

