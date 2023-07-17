Road homicide, the new crime that France seeks to establish: what is it about?

The French Government intends to create a crime of road homicide, which will apply in the same cases in which involuntary homicide caused by a vehicle is now imposed, but without modifying the penalties, which can reach 10 years in prison and a fine of 150,000 euros.

This new formulation, leaked this Sunday by sources from the cabinet of the Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, aims to satisfy the associations of victims of traffic accidents who considered the adjective “involuntary” inappropriate, especially when the driver gets behind the wheel after having drunk alcohol or consumed drugs that he knows are incompatible.

The penalties are up to five years in jail and a fine of 75,000 euros in general and twice as much when there are aggravating circumstances, particularly when driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The Prime Minister’s cabinet justified the maintenance of these sanctions, because aggravating them would imply passing to a crime of a criminal nature.

The entry into force of the new denomination will have to be subject to a legislative reform, so that the Executive cannot anticipate a date, although it is confident that it will not take long because there is a broad consensus in Parliament.

This announcement comes on the eve of an Interministerial Committee on Road Safety that Borne is going to chair.

EFE