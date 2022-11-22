To weigh on the shoulders of Italians and motorists, in addition to expensive fuel and to energy crisisfrom the January 1, 2023 also had to comeincrease in traffic fineswhich follows the trend ofinflation. The sting was avoided within the budget bill, approved by the Council of Ministers. Without government intervention there would have been the 11% increase envisaged by Traffic Lawsfollowing thebiennial update of administrative sanctions. The latest adjustment of tariffs there was at the end of 2020, when the amounts were revised to down by 0.2%.

Road fine increase blocked

In the 2022 budget bill of Meloni government the planned increase in traffic fines that were to go up by has been cancelled 11% due to an automatic rate update, which is based on a Istat parameter, the foi, the consumer price index for blue- and white-collar households.

From 1 January 2023 there will be no increases expected by inflation

In practice, if inflation rises, the cost of traffic offenses also rises, as envisaged by the Highway Code. Indeed in 2020, due to thenegative inflationthe amounts were revised to 0.2% discount.

New traffic fines from January 2023

Without government intervention there would have been one sting on the new road fines from January 2023. In practical terms, the ASAPS, the Polstrada Supporters Association, had in recent days quantified the amount of the increase on the main road fines. For example, a penalty for parking ban would go from 42 to 46 euros, illegal access to the ZTL from 83 to 92 euros and excess speed between 10 and 40 km/h from the current 167 to 185 euros. Even the fine for the use of a mobile phone while driving would go from 165 to 181 euros.

From 2023, the fine for speeding between 10 and 40 km/h would go from 167 to 185 euros

ASAPS itself, while respecting the Highway Code, warned the Government of the danger of this increase in traffic fines, especially in a strong period economic crisis for citizens.

With the expensive bills and the economic difficulties affecting Italian families, many of these fines risk not being paid and ASAPS always denounces the danger of road “default”.: “the fines will exasperate motorists and will never be paid or only minimally, as demonstrated by the drop in receipts from the state budget and local authorities, in terms of voluntary collection”.

How much the Municipalities collect from fines

The purpose of a fine is not to raise cash, but to make the motorist aware of compliance with the Highway Code, with the proceeds to be allocated to safety and to maintenance road surface and markings. Unfortunately more and more Local societies and above all i Common they use the tool of the traffic ticket for make cash. According to data from the Ministry of the Interior, only in the 21 main Italian cities in 2021 were cashed 400 million euros in fines and not all proceeds were used for road maintenance or signage.

The Municipality of Milan in 2021 collected over 100 million euros from road fines

Only the the municipality of Milanfirst in this special classification, cashed 102.6 million for violations of the Highway Code, of which almost 13 million from speed cameras. Of these, only 44.8 million they were destined for road and asphalt maintenance, for the purchase and modernization of the fleet of vehicles available to the Municipal agents.

