A treasure from 400 million euros it was collected by the Italian state throughout last year thanks to road fines. We are talking about a figure referring only to the 21 main cities and to which the mainly contributed Speed ​​Cameras, defined by some municipalities as “ATMs” from which to draw to increase their income. The data, which emerge from the reports on the proceeds of road sanctions provided by local authorities and published on the website of the Ministry of the Interior, have made it possible to draw up the ranking of the cities that have earned the most with road fines.

AND’ Milan to command the ranking, with revenues of 102.6 million euros deriving from penalties for violating the highway code, of which almost 13 million only thanks to speed cameras. Second position for Rome, with 94.1 million admissions of which 4.6 million related to speed cameras, Turin closes the podium with 41.5 million income from road fines of which 5 million with speed detectors. Tail light of this special ranking are Catanzaro, Aosta and Campobasso, respectively with 887,445, 599,258 and 508,685 euros in revenues. Some surprising cases are not lacking: in Naples, for example, the municipality collects just 27,000 euros a year from speed cameras installed in the city, while a small municipality in the Dolomites with less than 360 inhabitants, Colle Santa Lucia, in the province of Belluno, collected thanks to speed cameras over 552,000 euros in one year.

Among the small municipalities there are also those who have done far better than large cities of the caliber of Rome, Florence and Bologna. Let’s talk about Melpignanoin the province of Lecce, which earned almost 5 million euros through remote speed control devices, in practice over 2,300 euros per citizen if we consider the 2,135 inhabitants of the municipality. “For 12 years there has been no ministerial decree to regulate the correct use of speed cameras – said the president of the Commission of inquiry on consumers, Simone Baldelli – The Government, if it has not yet done so, immediately send the famous draft of the Ministerial Decree on which he has been telling us for months that he is working. He who knows that, despite the resistance of local authorities, the miracle of having a stop to the wild speed cameras before the end of the summer will not happen ”.