2024 seems to have started off on the right foot in terms of road fatalities. Or at least, this is what the numbers released by Asaps relating to the tell us pedestrians who lost their lives on our roads in January: 31 in the whole month (33 up to February 4th), still too many of course, but objectively many fewer than 53 who passed away in January last year.

Lombardy black shirt

Some more specific numbers: of the 33 pedestrians who have lost their lives since the beginning of the year 24 were male and “only” 9 female, while in 19 cases we were faced with people over the age of 65, the 3 deaths of young people aged 18 or under should also be mentioned. At a regional level, however, the Lombardy continues to lead in negative terms with 5 deaths, followed by Piedmont with 4, then we find Tuscany and Campania with 3, finally Emilia Romagna, Abruzzo, Veneto, Puglia, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Lazio with 2 , in the last case both in Rome.

Partial data

As always, Asaps reminds us that it is a partial report which does not take into account the seriously injured who very often will lose their lives in hospitals even months later. On the other hand, the report that is provided by the association is based on data Istatwhich only count deaths in the first thirty days after the accident.

First case of road hacking

“Many pedestrians were killed in the safest place, on pedestrian crossings in urban centers or even while walking calmly on the pavement, about ten cases in the first weeks of the year 2024, despite the loss of 8 points from the license in the event of failure of vehicle drivers to give way”Asaps reports, also announcing the first case of road hacking of the year with “the escape of the driver in Naples which caused the fatal accident of a homeless person”.