Small signs of encouragement regarding road safety. The estimates ACI-ISTAT relating to the first six months of this year have in fact shown improving numbers in terms of accidents, with injuries and victims decreasing compared to the same period last year. There is clearly still a long way to go, but it is certainly a first small step forward, especially if the same data comes compared with 2019last “normal” year before the Covid pandemic took over.

Timid improvement

Starting from the comparison with the first half of 2022, the document mentions a decrease very limited in the number of road accidents with injuries to people (79,124; -1.0%) and injuries (106,493; -0.9%), and a more significant drop in victims within the thirtieth day (1,384, -2.5% ). To take an average: in the first six months of the year, 437 accidents occurred every day, with 7.6 deaths and 588 injuries. Remaining for a moment on the victims, the most notable reduction mainly concerned motorways, at -9.7%, followed by extra-urban roads at -3.3% and urban roads at -0.1%.

Road fatalities decreasing

Moving instead to the comparison with the first six months of 2019, reference year for the current decade in terms of road safety, ACI-ISTAT estimates have revealed a 5.4% decrease in road accidents, 9% in injuries and 9.8% in deaths. The improving trend is even more evident if the different road contexts are analyzed: in fact, there is talk of victims decreasing to a certain extent significant on motorways, at -24.1%, while on urban and extra-urban roads the reduction in deaths is estimated at 7 and 9%.

But it’s still not enough…

“With reference to the new decade 2021-2030 and the objective of halving of road deaths by 2030, the journey started with difficulty – we read in the report – In 2023, in fact, the percentage change in victims is equal to only -9.8% compared to the reference value of 2019. To halve the victims by 2030, therefore, it would be necessary that, starting from 2022 and for the following eight years, an average annual decrease of just over 8% percent was achieved”.