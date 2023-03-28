35 victims in 72 hours

For some time, Italian politics has been talking about a revision of the Highway Code and the tightening of penalties for those who do not respect the rules when they get behind the wheel, however the reality of the facts tells us that to date nothing has changed and, indeed, the number of road fatalities keep increasing. He did so in a very clear way especially in the weekend just ended, labeled as the worst weekend since the beginning of the year for number of dead.

What the Asaps report says

This picture of the situation which is anything but rosy is outlined by the latest report of the Asaps Observatory, referring to the fourth weekend of March: in the 72 hours that went from 24 to 26 March, 35 deaths were recorded on Italian roads, of which 21 were motorists, 7 motorcyclists, 4 pedestrians, 2 cyclists and a van driver. An impressive figure, almost double the number of road fatalities recorded over the previous weekend, when there were 18. The ASPAS Observatory itself speaks of “number of dead higher than in midsummer“.

The organization’s report says that two fatal accidents occurred on the motorway, while sixteen were recorded on the main extra-urban roads. The escape of the vehicle without third party involvement was the cause of seven fatal accidents. A look the age of the victims: eleven of the 35 people who lost their lives were under 35; the oldest victim was an 83-year-old woman, while the youngest was a 4-year-old boy. Final comment on geographical distribution of fatal accidents: there were 8 victims in Sicily, 5 in Puglia, 4 in Campania and Lombardy, 3 in Piedmont, 2 in Emilia-Romagna, Marche and Lazio and one in Friuli Venezia Giulia, Trentino Alto Adige, Umbria, Abruzzo and Sardinia.

New rules coming, but when?

“Not only more rules for those who use scooters, but also greater protection for pedestrians and cyclists, who are unfortunately among the main road victims – the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Matteo, had declared just a few weeks ago Salviniopening to the revision of the CdS mentioned at the beginning – Among the priorities of the new Highway Code are more prevention, road safety education and stricter rules, such as for those who drive using the telephone or kill under the influence of alcohol or drugs”.