The framework for the first quarter of the year does not smile at road victims, especially pedestrians. In the first four months of 2023, well 135 people lost their lives in road accidents while traveling on foot: a heavy figure but above all in worsening compared to the same period last year, when 111 pedestrians were killed.

Endless massacre

To make a comparison with previous years, in the first four months of 2021, therefore in the midst of the pandemic with consequent restrictions on mobility, 124 pedestrians died, while in 2019, with unlimited traffic, on Italian roads they had lost life 192 people on foot. It’s about “a data really heavy“Asaps explains, “who has seen a long trail of blood, because this figure is partial and it does not take into account the serious injuries which very often will go out in hospitals even after months”.

No protection

The association’s report also shows how a large part of the pedestrians who lost their lives in these first four months of the year were killed in the safest place, i.e. on the pedestrian crossings of urban centres. And, as if that weren’t enough, in some cases they have been mowed on the sidewalks. Unfortunately, the over 65s dominate the statistics of dead pedestrians on the roads: there were 60 in the first quarter of the year. But neither do i young are spared: unfortunately, 7 dead pedestrians were under 18 years old.

Some numbers and statistics

“In Lazio it is one real massacre with 30 deaths, of which 16 in Rome. Emilia Romagna follows with 16 deaths, Lombardy with 15 and Campania with 13 – concludes the Asaps Observatory, issuing some statistics relating to the victims – Divided by month, there were 51 deaths in January, 36 in February and 31 in March and 17 in April, which had a better trend than in the previous three months. Overall, 92 men and 43 women died.”