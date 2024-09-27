Rome – She is dead Muriel Furrerthe 18-year-old Swiss girl who fell yesterday during the junior trial of the cycling world championships in Zurich. This was announced by the UCI, the world federation.

“It is with great sadness that the International Cycling Union (UCI) and the organizing committee of the Zurich world championships learned today the tragic news of the death of the young Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer,” the body said in a press release.

The road cycling world championships continue. Muriel’s parents, consulted by the UCI, have made it known that they want the competition program to proceed. The women’s elite race and the men’s elite race are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

“With the passing of Muriel Furrer, the international cycling community loses a cyclist with a brilliant future ahead of her – continues the UCI note – The 18-year-old fell yesterday, Thursday 26 September, during the Junior Women’s road race and suffered a serious head injury before being transported to hospital by helicopter in very critical condition. Muriel Furrer sadly died today at the University Hospital of Zurich.”

“The UCI and the Organizing Committee of the 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling World Championships offer their sincere condolences to the familyto Muriel Furrer’s friends and the Swiss Cycling Federation. Muriel Furrer’s family asks that her privacy be respected at this painful time.”