Road cycling Tour de Romandie’s top position changed, Jaakko Hänninen slipped as an assistant on rainy roads

Cyclists are threatened by snowfall on Saturday.

French Finnish driver at the AG2R Citroën Team stable Jaakko Hänninen placed 73rd on Friday in the third leg of the road cycling Tour de Romandie.

Hänninen, who worked as an assistant in accordance with his role, came to the finish line together with his teammate Clément Venturinin with almost six minutes behind the tip.

Hänninen, 24, is ranked 52nd in the overall stage of the stage race in the French-speaking parts of western Switzerland. Hänninen is eighth in the youth race.

The May Day stage was run in rainy weather and at a temperature of only nine degrees. The slippery roads and the crashes of the last falls disrupted the plans of many teams and drivers on the 168.7-mile stretch.

The stage victory was trodden by the Spanish Marc Soler, who also took the lead in the overall competition. An Australian who drove in a leadership shirt on Friday Rohan Dennis was among the cyclists who fell during the stage.

Hännisen In its press release, the Finnish stable TWD-Länken said that the organizers had brought the start of the May Day stage by two hours. The arrangement attempts to avoid the predicted snowfall over the end of the stage.

The Tour de Romandie ends on Sunday in Friborg.