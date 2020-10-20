Road cycling Top cyclist suffers coronavirus disease in spring but got positive test again while driving around Italy

Colombian professional cyclist Fernando Gaviria may be an interesting target for researchers of the coronavirus, and in particular the immunity it generates.

Gaviria suffered from coronavirus disease in the spring and, according to media reports, was also hospitalized at that time.

On Tuesday, Gaviria’s employer, the UAE Team Emirates team, announced that Gaviria’s result in the corona tests carried out on Monday during the midday tour of Italy was positive.

Therefore, if fresh test result is true, Gaviria has twice received about half a year apart koronatartunnan.

Gaviria, one of the world-class wrestlers, interrupted a tour of Italy that has gone below expectations.

July at the end, Gaviria won the second stage of the five-day Vuelta a Burgos race in Spain.

What made the case special was that Gaviria was probably the first endurance athlete to suffer from coronary heart disease to win fierce international competition.

All The Italian roundabout teams, a total of nearly 500 people, were tested on Monday. In addition to Gaviria, another positive result was found Jaakko Hänninen represented by the French AG2R La Mondiale. It was not an athlete.

According to the UAE Team Emirates team, Gaviria is completely asymptomatic and is well.

When the Italian roundabout teams were tested on the first break on Monday last week, the Australian driver Michael Matthews suspended the competition after receiving a positive result.

In same-day tests, a total of eight people from five different stables were found to have coronary infection in the tests.

On Friday then came the surprising information. Asymptomatic and feeling healthy, Matthews had been in a corona test again on Tuesday and Wednesday, and both tests were negative.

“This is good news for Michael, who is still asymptomatic and well. Two negative tests do not mean that the result of the test on Monday was a false positive, ”a Sunweb team representative said at the time, according to Cycling News.