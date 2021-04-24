Road cycling Thibaut Pinot misses the season’s main race due to back problems

The Frenchman, who is withdrawing from the Italian tour, broke his back last fall during the opening stage of the French tour.

French road cyclist Thibaut Pinot told Groupama-FDJ his team on Saturday website, does not take part in the Giro d’Italia.

Starting on May 8, Giron was supposed to be Pinot’s main race this season. He had previously decided to skip the Tour de France.

“I’m not in a position to shine with Giro. I would suffer unnecessarily and I wouldn’t be able to help the team, ”Pinot said.

Pinot, 30, suffers from back problems. He took part in the five-day Tour of the Alps, which ended on Friday, and described his week as catastrophic.

Pinot, who won the overall alpine tour competition in 2018, was ranked 60th this time. He lost to the British winner To Simon Yates 25 minutes and 35 seconds.

Finland Jaakko Hänninen was 30th in the same race.

Pinot has suffered from back problems since his accident at the opening stage of the French roundabout last fall. He fought for the Tour finish in 29th place.

The Frenchman has won at least one stage in his career in all three major stage competitions.

There are three stage wins on the tour, one on Giro and two on Vuelta a España in Spain.

In addition, Pinot finished third overall in the 2014 Tour and won the race for young drivers under the age of 25.