Road cycling The world’s highest paid cyclist Earns 5.5 million euros a year – the salary is paid by a Finnish-led team

Road cycling a four-time winner of the most prestigious and well-known race in France Chris Froome has recently shown signs of moving into a career at sunset.

Nonetheless, Froome, 35, is the world’s highest-paying professional cyclist, according to a recent survey.

According to the French sports magazine L’Equipe and the Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, Froome earns about 5.5 million euros a year.

The report is reported by Cycling Weekly.

Briton Froome changed employers this year. Now he pays a salary for the Israel Start-up Nation stable, which led by Kjell Carlström from Finland.

The main owner of the stable is a Canadian billionaire living in Israel Sylvan Adams, which has acquired its assets in the real estate investment business.

Froome has not reached his former level since he was fatally injured in the summer of 2019. At that time, he lost control of his bike at a speed of about 60 kilometers per hour and slammed into the house wall during Criterium du Dauphine racing drills.

Froome was initially in critical condition in the hospital. He suffered fractures in the neck, femur, hip, elbow and ribs in the collision.

Froome has given statements to the media that he believes he will still be able to succeed in the big rounds. Recent competition results have not supported this view.

Second According to the survey, last year’s winner of the tour of France, the Slovene, enjoyed the hardest pay Tadej Pogačar as well as the Slovak triple world champion Peter Sagan.

According to the study, the duo earns about five million euros a year.

Next on the list are the British who have won the French tour Geraint Thomas (2018) and Colombian Egan Bernal (2019), which earn EUR 3.5 and 2.8 million.

There are a total of 17 drivers on the list, earning at least two million euros a year.