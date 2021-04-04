Road cycling The tour of Flanders ended with a Danish party – littering and squabbling led to rejection during the race

Three drivers were thrown out of “De Ronde”.

Road cycling The tour of Flanders, i.e. Ronde van Vlaanderen, ended on Sunday with a Dane Kasper Asgreen to the party.

Asgreen, 26, settled for a one-day, 254-kilometer-long monument victory just tens of yards ahead of the finish after just over six hours of driving.

Kirin was second in the Netherlands Mathieu van der Poel placed second and the duo just over 20 seconds lost to Belgium Greg van Avermaet third.

This year’s “De Ronde” will also be remembered for three rejections.

Belgian Otto Vergaerde and Kazakh Yevgeny Fyodorov made contact with each other at the head of the main group, causing danger to other people in the main group with their acceleration and braking.

Third the abandoned competitor was Swiss Michael Schärwho was guilty of littering. Schär threw his drink bottle away in the wrong place at the intersection.

At the same time, Schär became the victim of a new litter rule that only lasted for a few days.

Since the beginning of April, the International Cycling Union (UCI) has designated separate “rubbish bins” to be erected every 30 to 40 kilometers to help competitors dispose of their waste in an environmentally friendly way.

In the stage race, the offender will first face a 30-second penalty, a second-minute penalty for the second offense and a disqualification for the third offense.

In one-day races, such as driving around Flanders, even the first offense leads to immediate rejection.