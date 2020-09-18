Road cycling The overall race around France culminates in a rough time trial on Saturday and is suitable for the former hill jumper

Slovenian Primož Roglič leads the Tour and struggles for victory with his young compatriot.

Slovenian former hill jumper Primož Roglič is strong to win the Tour de France, the most famous race in road cycling, which ends on Sunday.

The overall race of the tour will be decided practically in the only time trial of the three-week tour on Saturday, where the race will start with a temporary start against the clock.

Before that, Roglič leads the overall race by 57 seconds with his compatriot Tadej Pogačariin and one minute and 27 seconds apart from the third Miguel Angel to Lopez.

Overall competition Roglič, who has long been a leader in a yellow shirt, is known to be a world-class time driver, including the 2017 World Championship silver medalist.

Last year, he won a time trial in both Italy and Spain, in the latter of which he also won the overall race. In Spain, he left Pogačar a minute and a half away in time trial. Lopez lost two minutes.

At the Slovenian Championships in June, Pogačar defeated Roglič by 8.5 seconds.

Saturday In the 36-kilometer time trial, the finish is 745 meters higher than the starting point. This time, Roglič, who represents the mighty stable Jumbo-Visma, has no co-drivers, as no one else.

The beginning of the time trial route is a gentle ascent, with an average steepness of 8.5 percent over the last six kilometers.

Roglič starts last in the time trial, so he gets intervals all the time to Pogačar, who is still driving. If Roglic retains his top spot in the time trial, he will take the overall race win unless there is any injury in Sunday’s final stage. The final stage, ending in Paris, is the plain and the playground of the tense men.

HS told of Roglic’s hill jumping background among other things, last year in connection with the victory over Spain.

Situation at the top of the overall competition remained unchanged on Friday’s gentle 19th stage, won by the Danish Søren Kragh Andersen.

Andersen, who won the 14th stage, also escaped from the relegation group on his own roads after a distance of about 16 kilometers to the finish.

Stage 19, Bourg-en-Bresse-Champagnole, 160 km: 1) Sören Kragh Andersen Denmark 3.36.33, 2) Luka Mezgec Slovenia 0.53 behind, 3) Jasper Stuyven Belgium, 4) Greg Van Avermaet Belgium, 5) Oliver Naesen Belgium, 6) Nikias Arndt Germany all the same time, 7) Luke Rowe Britain –0.59, 8) Sam Bennett Ireland –1.02.

Situation of the overall competition after the 19/21 stage: 1) Primoz Roglic Slovenia 83.29.41, 2) Tadej Pogacar Slovenia –0.57, 3) Miguel Angel Lopez Colombia –1.27, 4) Richie Porte Australia –3.06, 5) Mikel Landa Spain –3.28, 6) Enric Mas Spain –4.19, 7) Adam Yates Britannia –5.55, 8) Rigoberto Uran Colombia –6.05.

On Saturday, a 36-mile personal time trial will be run. The round trip ends on Sunday in Paris.