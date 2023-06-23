Road cycling | The Finnish boss did not choose Chris Froome for the Tour of France: “I respect the team’s decision”

Four-time Tour winner Froome rides for the Israeli team, whose sports director is Finnish Kjell Carlström.

Road cycling British top rider who won the Tour de France four times Chris Froome will not compete in this year’s Tour.

Israeli team Israel–Premier Tech (IPT) publicly on Midsummer’s Eve, his eight-rider team for the race starting in early July, and Froome, 38, is not included.

IPT’s Finnish general manager, i.e. sports director Kjell Carlström said that he believes the team will do well in its fourth Tour de France.

“The decision to select our team was a difficult one, but we chose the eight drivers we felt were the best fit to achieve our goals,” he said.

“We looked carefully at the roles we need to fill in our hunt for stage wins and selected our eight riders accordingly.”

Carlström described this year’s IPT team as versatile and balanced.

Froome commented on his situation in his statement to the Global Cycling Network (GCN) channel.

“I was physically ready, but unfortunately I couldn’t show my full potential in the stage races due to equipment problems,” Froome told British newspaper GCN of The Guardian by.

“I respect the team’s decision. For a while, I will focus on the goals for the end of the season and returning to the Tour in 2024,” he continued with determination.

Froome was seriously injured in June 2019 after losing control of his bike on a high-speed downhill at nearly 60 kilometers per hour and crashing into a wall.

The accident that happened during training was caused by a broken nose. When Froome took his hands off the handlebars to blow his nose, a gust of wind caught the front tire.

British star broke his neck, right femur, hip, elbow and ribs in the accident. In addition, he suffered internal injuries.

Froome returned to racing in February 2020. He has not won a race since his accident.

In addition to four victories in the Tour de France, Froome has won twice in the Tour of Spain and once in the Tour of Italy.

Read more: Tour winner Froome: “Corona hits the heart, it’s not like the flu”

Read more: World’s highest-paid cyclist Chris Froome’s season was a flop – admitted he suffered from a parasitic disease

Read more: Chris Froome also broke his neck in a violent crash, before which he was warned: “You don’t have to take any chances Chris”

Read more: Chris Froome’s serious crash started with a broken nose at high speed