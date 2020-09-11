Street biking The coronavirus could carry departure passes to the three prime males round France and their stables, however the scenario will ease on Monday

Colombian Egan Bernal defends victory within the mid-overrun of highway biking in France.

Nonetheless, defending the title is at stake till subsequent Monday, the second day of the Tour.

If there’s a single coronavirus an infection within the district of Ineos Grenadiers, a British steady represented by Bernal, earlier than Monday, the steady will likely be closed in its entirety from the competitors.

Similar applies to 3 different groups, Cofidis in France and AG2R La Mondiale, and Mitchelton-Scott in Australia.

Bernal is second after 12 levels, however one of the best and hardest mountain levels for him are but to be run. The general competitors is led by the Jumbo-Visma group Primož Roglič.

Cofidisin captain Guillaume Martin is third within the general race and captain of AG2R Romain Bardet fourth.

The eviction risk for the 4 stables is because of the truth that one in every of them was discovered to have one corona an infection in exams carried out final Monday.

It has been agreed within the guidelines of the tour’s corona bubble that two infections every week will end result within the steady being excluded from the race.

Nonetheless, the scenario will change subsequent Monday, as a result of then this week’s corona an infection accounts will likely be reset.

The ASO, which is answerable for arranging the tour, confirmed to Cyclingnews on Thursday that it, along with the Worldwide Biking Federation UCI, had obtained permission from the French authorities to reset the corona an infection accounts on Monday.