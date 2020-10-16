Road cycling The asymptomatic cyclist stopped touring Italy due to a positive corona test result, received a negative result the next two days

The Kirimmen froze on Friday’s level crossing on two climbs of the route.

Coronavirus has caused special twists and turns in road cycling in Italy, which has reached more than halfway through.

Australian cyclist Michael Matthews suspended the three-week race after a positive result in Monday’s corona test.

At the same time, the entire German Sunweb team he represented withdrew from the competition.

Saman in day tests, a total of eight people from five different stables were found to have coronary infection in the tests.

This sparked widespread speculation as to whether the Italian tour could be completed.

A surprising announcement came on Friday. According to Cycling News, Matthews, who was asymptomatic and felt healthy, had been in the corona test again on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the result of both tests was negative.

“This is good news for Michael, who is still asymptomatic and well. Two negative tests do not mean that the result of the test on Monday was a false positive, ”a Sunweb team spokesman said, according to Cycling News.

On Friday the 13th stage run was supposed to be for the Timişoara, as it was for the most part a plain. What happened, however, was that the only two climbs in the four-category route on the 192-kilometer route were too demanding for them.

The horsemen fell off the ride as the top men in the overall race, known mainly as tough uphill riders, and their assistants drove up the pace.

Those struggling to win the overall competition formed the top group with them e.g. Italian Diego Ulissi, who was considered one of the stage winner favorites. Ulissi ran for victory just before leading the overall race João Almeidaa.

Ulissi, who has already taken his second stage victory in this year’s Giro, is a 31-year-old UAE-Team Emirates driver for whom stages like this are well suited.

Apumiehen focused on work Jaakko Hänninen came to the finish in 74th place (+ 8:15). In the overall competition, he is ranked 55th. In the youth competition, he is ranked 20th. There are still 143 drivers involved in the round trip.

“The day went like the previous days. First the attempt to take off, then helping our captains, ”said Hänninen, who is driving his first big round trip, in a press release from his Finnish club TWD Länken.

Saturday driving a 34.1-kilometer personal time trial with an ascent of up to 19 percent on the route after just over six kilometers. The last 10 kilometers are also overwhelmingly heavy.