Road cycling | Tadej Pogacar won the Tour de France

Road cycling|The Slovenian star strengthened his position as the world’s number one rider.

21.7. 21:04

Road cycling the classic Tour de France was run for the 111th time. This year, the tour of France did not end with Paris and the city tours of the Champs-Elysees, because the capital is preparing for the Olympic Games, which will start in a few days.

The three-week and 3,498-kilometer job ended in Nice on the Mediterranean coast instead of Paris. The final stage was a 33.7 kilometer long time trial that took place uphill on the road between Monanco and Nice. The final kilometers of the route went along Nice’s Promenade des Anglais and the finish line was in a spectacular location at Place Massena.

Tour there was no doubt about the winner before the final stage, because the Slovenian leading the race Tadej Pogacar was known as a hard tempo driver.

Pogacar, who celebrated his victory in the Tour of Italy in the spring, did not disappoint, but won the last stage and took his sixth stage victory at the same time. Pogacar spent 83 hours 38 minutes and 56 seconds on the round trip route.

It was a tougher fight for second place than the Belgian Remco Evenopoel chased the Dane by Jonas Vingegaard A lead of 2.50.

In the day’s stage, Vingegaard was second 1.03 behind Pogacar and Evenepoel was third 1.14 behind the Slovenian. Thus, the Dane was second overall and the Belgian third.

Vingegaard defended the yellow jersey as last year’s winner, but had to settle for second place this time.

Finland’s only male World Tour driver Jaakko Hänninen was not involved in the tour.