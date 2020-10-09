Road cycling Snow is allowed in the Alps, Italian tour operators are preparing for route changes

If Giro’s toughest rises in the last week are missed, it could affect the team’s tactics.

The interest period the second grand tour of road cycling, the three-week tour of the Giro d’Italia, is not progressing until its first week, but the race organizers are already preparing to change the routes of the downstream stages.

The reason is the winter arrival in the Alps, which was feared as early as spring, when the Italian tour was postponed from its normal May time to autumn due to the corona pandemic.

Like in other major roundabouts in France and Spain, Giro’s toughest mountain stages are run until the third week.

This year’s race is set to drive twice to an altitude of over 2,700 meters. On Wednesday, September 21, the 18th leg route will pass through Passo Stelvio and climb to a maximum of 2,758 meters.

Two days later, the 20th, the last previous leg, hooks for a moment on the French side, but before that the route ascends to Colle dell’Agnello to 2,744 meters.

This is Giro’s so-called queen’s step, the first 105 kilometers of which are practically ascending.

October towards the end it is quite normal for the Alps to have snow at an altitude of over 2,000 meters and below.

You can see from the weather cameras how Stelvio, for example, already has a lot of snow.

Now, longer-term weather forecasts look like snow is coming for the last week in Giro. As a result, race organizers are preparing for route changes that would result in the omission of the highest peaks mentioned.

Experts have already estimated that the threat of route changes may affect the tactics of the stables before the last week.

Usually, the solutions to the overall competition take place during the toughest mountain stages. They have the potential to achieve significant time differences with competitors and are therefore spared the most severe attacks. If the toughest ascents are not driven, the tactics need to be rethought.

Italian in the roundabout, the route has also had to be changed at its normal time in the spring. For example, in last year’s race, the route of the 16th stage over Passo Gavia, which is over 2,600 meters, had to be changed due to the risk of an avalanche and a snowy road.

Last year, around France, the 19th leg was shortened from a flight due to a hailstorm. Just moments before the interruption, a Colombian Egan Bernal had eventually moved to a decisive lead in the overall competition. It occurred on the ascent of Col de l’Iseran, which reached 2,770 meters.