Only 21-year-old Slovenian Tadej Pogacar rose on Saturday with a phenomenal and even sensational performance to the overall victory of road cycling in France.

Pogacar overwhelmingly won the 36km of grueling time trial in the final previous stage of the Tour, which decided the overall race victory.

Pogacar was second 57 seconds away from his compatriot before the time trial Primoz Roglicista, but the goal was a difference of 59 seconds in favor of Pogacar.

Both the top men, after a fairly steady stretch of 30 miles, switched from a time-driving bike to a six-kilometer final climb.

When Roglic was four miles from the finish line, the Virtual Intermediates reported that Pagacar had taken the lead, and then the gap grew surprisingly fast on an ascent with an average steepness of 8.5 percent.

“Words fail me. This is unbelievable. On the rise, I no longer heard intervals on the radio because the audience made such a loud noise. I just went upstairs in full. My dream was to just get into this competition, ”Pogacar, who won the Tour on his first attempt, said in a TV interview.

Last in Pogacar placed third in the Spanish round, which Roglic won. In the time trial at the time, Roglic was a minute and a half faster, but Pogacar took the Slovenian championship by nine seconds in June.