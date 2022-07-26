Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Road cycling | Mass crash at the Tour de France: The cyclist was taken to the hospital with tears in his eyes

July 26, 2022
Sport|Road cycling

Nicole Frain was thrown into the air and caused a head injury to Marta Cavalli during the women’s Tour de France.

Cycling there was a mass crash in the women’s tour of France on Monday.

In the race, the finish of the second stage was approaching, when a few riders broke down in the middle of the main crowd. Italian Marta Cavalli stopped to avoid a crash, but the Australian sprang up behind him Nicole Frain did not notice the situation.

Frain slammed into Cavalli at high speed, who fell onto his back. Frain flew over the horns of his bike and dragged himself along the asphalt.

You can see the whole situation in the video starting from section 1.21.

Cavalli lay on the ground for several minutes and then tried to continue the race. However, he had to stop the race with tears in his eyes. The team announced that the driver had suffered a head injury.

See also  Weather This winter's lowest frost reading was measured in the morning in Muonio - during the week the weather cools down from the west

French Cavalli, representing the FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope team, went to the hospital after the race to be examined by a doctor.

“It was a big crash. We don’t want to take risks”, team manager Stephen Delcourt said Cycling News website by.

“Marta wanted to continue, but we said no. We are not going to play with the rider’s spirit. Cycling is not the whole of life.”

Also Valtteri Bottas a girlfriend and a competitor in the Tour de France Tiffany Cromwell sent his regards to those involved in the crash.

“I hope everyone who fell is okay,” Cromwell wrote photo service on Instagram.


