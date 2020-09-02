Road cycling Julian Alaphilippe lost Tour de France’s leader in yellow shirt due to a rule violation – took a drink bottle too close to the goal

Alaphilippe came to the finish line on Wednesday in the main group. Wout van Aert for the stage victory.

Road cycling The Frenchman who led the Tour de France after finishing Wednesday’s stage Julian Alaphilippe lost its yellow shirt due to a rule violation, told Reuters.

Alaphilippe came to the finish of the fifth stage in the main group, which would have been enough for him to secure the overall lead.

However, he was sentenced to 20 seconds after the stage for illegal food and drink supply. Alaphilippe received a drink bottle 17 miles before the finish line, with a service limit of 20 miles.

“We’re checking the situation, but it looks like I took the bottle at a point where I didn’t assume I was,” Alaphilippe said, according to Reuters.

With a French penalty, the British took the lead in the Tour Adam Yates. Alaphilippe fell to 16th.

Wout van Aert was the fastest in the fifth leg of the Tour de France.­

Tourin The fifth stage ended with a Belgian feast when Wout van Aert letter over the finish line first.

The stage victory was the second career of 25-year-old van Aert on the Tour. As last year, number one was detached on the equatorial stage, now on an 183-kilometer route from Gap to Privas.

“It was perhaps the easiest step, which I have never driven the cycling race”, van Aert reiterated effective, according to Reuters.

In his comment, Van Aert referred to the top drivers of the stage at a relaxed pace.

The day before, van Aert had worked harder to lay the groundwork for his teammate Primož Rogličille stage victory. Roglič is a former hill jumper.

The closest Belgian came Cees Bol and Sam Bennett.

“Everyone put pressure at the end and it was hectic, but I knew it was right for me and I was happy to have the opportunity to go with me from the stable,” van Aert said.