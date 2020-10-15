Upgrade
Road cycling Jhonatan Narváez drove Giro to the stage victory after the break, Jaakko Hänninen 69th

October 15, 2020
The 204-mile leg was run in rainy, windy, and cold weather.

Road cycling The Italian tour of the Giro d’Italia on Thursday ended after the detachment of an Ecuadorian Jhonatan Narváezin to the party.

The 23-year-old Narváez won the stage, which started from Cesenatico and returned to the same city on a 204-kilometer route, with a margin of just over a minute.

The 14-man detachment of the day tore the gap into the main group at its best for over 13 minutes. Eventually, the detachment group had been defeated in a battle between the two men.

The seeds of the settlement were sown 24 kilometers before the finish, when the Ukrainian Mark Padun experienced a flat tire and had to change his bike.

Although Padun kuroikin just over half a minute back ride at best only ten seconds, he had to settle for second place.

Third place Australian Simon Clarke lost to Narváez for nearly seven minutes.

French Representing the AG2R La Mondiale stable Jaakko Hänninen drove to the finish line in the heavy stage in 69th place.

“The same theme as in the previous stages. First a hard attempt to take off and then to help the captains, ”Hänninen said in a press release from his Finnish club TWD-Länken.

His team came from the rainy, windy and cold stage to the finish line without trying too hard 25 minutes later than the winner.

“Today was a difficult stage. It was especially heavy by the cold and rainy weather. ”

Hänninen is 52nd in Giro’s overall situation. The overall race is led by the Portuguese João Almeida.

