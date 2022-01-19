Road cycling Jaakko Hänninen’s race season starts calmly in Mallorca, but in May a contract of more than 50,000 meters will rise

Hänninen says that he practiced under optimal conditions in camps and in his residential area in France.

The highest level Finnish professional cyclist Jaakko Hänninen will start next week’s third full professional season with the French team AG2R Citroën Team. The race season in Ruokolahti starts about a month earlier than last year.

Hänninen, 24, is among the team’s eight drivers to compete in Mallorca in five individual races.

This is not a stage race, but a separate category 1.1 race is run each day. The competitions are run by teams of seven men and involve 25 teams.

Hänninen and his team recently ended a second-time training camp on the Costa Blanca in Spain.

“I look forward to the opening of the season. We got to run both camps in good conditions. The surroundings of the Costa Blanca and Denia are very pleasant and familiar to me. I have been camping there since I was an amateur, ”said Hänninen in a press release from his Finnish club TWD-Länken.

According to Hänninen, preparations for the beginning of the season have gone well.

“Conditions in the camps and in my area of ​​residence in France have been optimal for training. At the beginning of last season, there was getting used to the new fleet. There are no problems with that now either. ”

Hänninen thinks the Mallorcan set is an excellent start to the season.

“When the race is not a stage race, the driving is not as controlled as it would be in a stage race. We are in Mallorca with eight drivers and we will each have four or five starts. Personally, I don’t know yet which races I will run. After Mallorca, we will move to the Spanish mainland in Valencia, where the five-day stage will start as early as February 2, ”said Hänninen.

Last in one of Hänninen ‘s main races, he went nowhere when he had to stay out of Spain. Hänninen fell in Spain in his warm-up competition Vuelta a Burgos in the second to final stage, and his little finger became a fracture.

According to HS, Hänninen ‘s preliminary racing program for this year includes at least the Giro, which will run for the first time in 2020, out of the three – week lap in May.

If this plan materializes, Hänninen will be able to drive up its strength range, ie uphill, as this year’s Giro stages will have a total of as many as 51,000 meters of ascent.

Correspondingly, the number of time-kilometers is the lowest in 60 years, only 26 kilometers. That, too, is suitable for Hänninen, whose strengths do not include time trials with a temporary start.