Road cycling Jaakko Hänninen involved in a long break, Arnaud Démare of Jussi Veikkanen’s team won the stage

Hänninen arrived at the finish line at the same time as the winner.

Finn professional cyclist Jaakko Hänninen played a prominent role in the fifth leg of the Giro d’Italia, or road cycling tour of Italy from Catania to Messina.

Hänninen, who will be competing in the second Giro of his career as the assistant to his French team AG2R Citroën Team, was more than a hundred kilometers away on Wednesday.

Already in the first kilometers, 25-year-old Hänninen was released from five drivers. It shrank to four during the trip and was caught 66 miles before the finish.

The 174-kilometer leg ended Jussi Veikkasen led by Groupama-FDJ Arnaud Démaren to victory. As expected, the stage was settled in the mass ranks.

Hänninen came to the finish line in 93rd at the same time as the winner. In a press release from his Finnish club TWD-Länken, it is estimated that Hänninen’s detachments will continue, as the team’s chances of topping the overall competition have gone.

The Italian tour will next move from Sicily to mainland Italy. On Thursday, we will drive a 192-kilometer leg from Palmi to Scalea.