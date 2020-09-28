Road cycling Jaakko Hänninen enters the first major stage of his career: a place in the Italy tour was confirmed on Monday

The three-week race begins on Saturday.

Finland the only male rider competing on the highest level of road cycling, the World Tour Jaakko Hänninen gets into the first major stage race of his career.

The matter was confirmed on Monday when Hänninen’s French team AG2R La Mondiale announced his team to the Italian round, the Giro d’Italia.

The competition starts on Saturday and ends on October 25th. The French stable named eight drivers for the race.

“Jaakko is a very promising driver who is just starting his professional career. Since returning from the race break in August, he has shown interesting stuff even in the most difficult places, ”said a member of the team’s management. Laurent Biondi said on the stable’s website.

“He drove his first monument in Lombardy and was not far from the top 15,” Biondi continued, referring to the Finnish 25th.

Hänninen was in Il Lombardy, i.e. the best driver of his stable. The one-day “driving of falling leaves” is one of the five monuments of the species.

The race was won by a Dane Jakob Fuglsang. A young Belgian top promise Remco Evenepoel had a serious accident in the race after crashing over a stone fence into a gorge.

According to Biond, Hänninen, who is participating in his first Grand Tour, will embark on the three-week stage with ambition and determination.