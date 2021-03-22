Road cycling Jaakko Hänninen competes with a bike worth 17,000 euros – now he explains what it means to a professional to change the bike brand

For the first time in his career, Hänninen is driving a road bike with disc brakes.

“I am gained good training miles and adds a feel to the new bike fleet. ”

I saw the highest level Finnish professional cyclist Jaakko Hänninen described in a newsletter of his domestic club TWD Länken last week the setups before the 100th round of the Catalan tour, which began on Monday.

Already in connection with his first race of the season, the UAE Tour in the United Arab Emirates in February, Hänninen talked about getting used to the new bike.

For example, in formula number one, changing the car is a big deal for the driver, as is changing the ski brand for the skier.

Hännisen the French employer AG2R Citroen Team switched to using the Swiss brand BMC’s wheels for this season.

HS asked Hänninen what the change of bike brand means for a top professional cyclist.

Hänninen, who lives in Nice, points out at the outset that the sign of a bike means only its frame in practice.

“But we changed everything except the saddle and pedals. For example, the rims, rubber sponsor and sub-kits went new, ”says 23-year-old Hänninen.

However, there are differences in the chassis, and that alone affects the feeling of driving.

“A bike is always a wheel, but with the geometry of the frame, drivability changes. The driving position does not change, but the driving feel is different when the angle of the bow or saddle tube is different. I’m not an engineer, so I don’t know exactly what affects which. ”

Hänninen does not know how to name more precisely, which is the biggest difference to the bike previously used by the stable, which was named a sporting legend Eddy Merckxin by.

“But in terms of driveability, this is different in terms of geometry, and it affects the feel of driving.”

One the change is felt in the gear levers.

“The keys on the electric switches have a little different logic.”

Another bigger difference is related to braking.

“This is the first time I’m riding a road bike with a disc brake.”

What would a street man have to pay for a similar bike if he wanted one for himself?

Hänninen urged to ask BMC’s importer in Finland and asked that he only ride bikes and not sell them.

Well, let’s ask.

“The price is 15,999 euros without a power meter. Jaakko’s bike has a power meter, which adds about a thousand euros to the price, ”he says Toni Lindblad from the Helsinki-based Toni & Toni Cycles bicycle store, which is BMC’s importer in Finland.

Lindblad estimates that the top models of other brands used by professionals are in roughly the same price range.

Lindblad says he has just ordered a bike similar to Hänninen’s racing game, which weighs about seven kilos.

“Then it’s all about being seen here. We want to show you even the finest wheels of the brand. After all, it always goes to someone, but it doesn’t go to race use. That is a risk in Finland. If it crashes, it’s a pretty expensive bike to break, ”Lindblad says.