Road cycling Finnish former top drivers celebrate their subordinates’ stage victories in Italy’s tour – Jussi Veikkanen succeeds Kjell Carlström

Jaakko Hänninen had a busy day as an assistant driver: he sometimes rode a spare bike, suffered a flat tire and towed a fallen teammate back to the main group.

Jaakko Hänninen will be the first Finn to ride a five-year road cycling tour in large numbers, when a 23-year-old from Ruokolahti is involved in a week-long tour of Italy.

Of the Finns working in top international cycling, former professional drivers have so far received the most joy in Italy Jussi Veikkanen and Kjell Carlström.

Veikkanen is the team leader at the French Groupama-FDJ team and has had the opportunity to celebrate Arnaud Demaren three stage wins.

Saturday it was Carlström ‘s turn to celebrate, for the Israel Start-up Nation stable he led won the first grand Tour stage victory in its history. It was acquired by the British, who finished fourth in the time trial of the European Championships Alex Dowsett.

The experienced Dowsett made a strike that was enough to win in the six-driver relegation team about 18 miles before the finish of the 143-mile and mostly fairly even leg.

The main body came to the finish line less than 14 minutes after the winner. The top names in the overall race, who drove in the main group, let it go loose, because it did not have any names dangerous to the overall race. At the same time, there was an opportunity to save strength for Sunday’s tough mountain stage.

Jaakko Hänninen came to the finish line with the main team and was 90th. The results of the stage at the top of the overall competition were not affected. Hänninen rose one place and is now 37th. The ranking of the youth competition is still 13th.

Hänninen’s eventful day was one example of what the job description of a young assistant driver can be in such a competition.

“Today there was quite a rally between the caravan and the main force in the assistant’s job. Right from the start, I drove into a hitch on the road and the gear handle of my bike twisted. I had to change the spare wheel. I drove back to the main group to wait for the mechanic to get the bike repaired. I later stopped again to change the bike back to the number one bike and returned to the main group again, ”Hänninen said in a press release from his Finnish club TWD-Länken.

Next Hänninen was waiting for his fallen teammate Aurélien Paret Painted and drew him back to the main group.

“It was clear at a reasonably early stage that the detachment was going to go to the finish line and that’s how I was able to help the other drivers. About 20 kilometers before the finish, I still had a flat tire and I went to the service caravan once again to change the rear disc. So for me, this was not a relaxed day, I had to take work seriously, ”Hänninen stated.

Overall competition one of the favorites had to leave the race before Saturday’s stage, as the captain of the Australian team Mitchelton-Scott Simon Yates coronavirus infection had been reported.

Hänninen French team AG2R La Mondialen Tony Gallopin injured his hand in a crash on Friday’s stage and had to leave Giro in the middle. The same team Ben Gastauer fell on Saturday, and his collarbone was broken.