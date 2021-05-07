Road cycling Dylan Groenewegen, who was seriously injured by his competitor and inflicted into a coma, returns from driving around Italy after a nine-month ban

Fabio Jakobsen, who was the subject of the wedge, said that Groenewegen had not made a personal apology to him.

When the first grand tour of the year for road cycling, the three-week stage race in the Giro d’Italia, or Italian tour, starts on Saturday, with two top riders returning to real action, with a long break in the race accompanied by a serious accident.

Dutch Dylan Groenewegenin the nine-month ban will end today, Friday.

He got it after wedging his compatriot in a circle around Poland last year Fabio Jakobsenin before the finish line facing edge fences possibly at speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour.

Jakobsen was seriously injured in the face in the accident. He underwent surgery for five hours and was caught in a coma.

Groenewegen’s employer, the Dutch top stable Jumbo-Visma, named him the crew participating in Giro.

Groenewegen was already known as an aggressive torturer before the accident. He has won, among other things, four stages in the French circuit.

Giron on the eve of the day, Groenewegen told the media that he had recently had a meeting with Jakobsen. Apparently there were also lawyers for both.

On Thursday, Jakobsen expressed his deep disappointment on social media that Groenewegen went to tell about the meeting, which Jakobsen said he considered confidential.

“I say this directly: Dylan has not personally apologized and has not shown a willingness to take responsibility for his actions. I would still like to reach an agreement with Dylan, but two are needed for the bar, ”Jakobsen wrote on Twitter.

Jakobsen represents the Belgian Deceuninck – Quick-Step team and does not compete in Italy.

Tallinn the captain is driven by a Belgian 21-year-old Remco Evenepoel, for which this is the first race since the frightening accident in August last year.

Evenepoel, 20, collided with the stone railing of the bridge on the fastest downhill slope of the Il Lombardia race and plunged it into the gorge of a drop of more than ten meters.

At the hospital, a fracture was found in Evenepoel’s pelvis and a contusion injury in the other lung.

A three-week stage race is a fierce way to return from a long race break. Evenepoel would have had the opportunity to seek a competitive feel in smaller races, but instead he has been to two long mountain camps.

“I don’t think you can prepare for the race 100 percent without competing, but we’re taking the risk now,” Evenepoel said on Wednesday, according to Cycling News.

Evenepoel has said it will compete in Giro without pressure and announced that the main target is the Tokyo Olympics.

Nevertheless, Evenepoel is widely regarded as one of Giro’s biggest winning favorites overall.

Two the other biggest contenders are the Colombian team from the British team Ineos Grenadiers Egan Bernal and the British of Team BikeExchange in Australia Simon Yates.

Bernal is the winner of the 2019 Tour of France, but last year he had to suspend the race due to back problems.

Now, he’s competing for the first time in Giro, but media reports say his back is still symptomatic every now and then.

Yates is the 2018 winner of La Velta in Spain.

This year’s Giro kicks off on Saturday with an 8.6-kilometer time trial in Turin. The overall race win is likely to be settled in the traditional way with the grueling mountain stages of the third week.

Eurosport follows the Giro d’Italia live.