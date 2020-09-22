Road cycling Doping suspicion in France tour: Police attack Colombian star driver Nairo Quintana’s stable in hotel rooms

Road cycling the most famous race in the French tour ended on Sunday with a Slovenian Tadej Pogačarin to victory.

On Monday, Pogačar turned 22 and celebrated his victory, but in France, authorities confirmed to news agency AFP that they had launched a preliminary investigation into suspected doping related to the Tour.

Prosecutors say two people have been arrested.

Investigation was initiated because the authorities had discovered “health products related to the Tour that contained doping substances and, above all, a method that could be considered doping,” AFP said.

According to a source close to the AFP investigation, the hotel rooms of the French stable Arkea-Samsic were raided as early as Wednesday in Meribel, where the very mountainous stage of the Tour ended.

For cycling earlier websites reported earlier on Monday, based on data from L’Equipe, a major French sports daily, among others, that French police had attacked Arkea-Samsic’s hotel rooms.

Team manager Emmanuel Hubert admitted to L’Equipe that a raid had taken place.

According to media reports, the raid targeted the Colombian captain of the stable in particular Nairo Quintana, one of the most successful modernists as well as his brother Dayer Quintana.

NairoQuinta, 30, is known as a driver who is at his best on hard and long climbs. He has won tours of Italy (2014) and Spain (2016), among others.

Before the corona break, Quintana had time to win five races at the start of the season, but came back in July when she crashed in her home country.

The tour of France went from Quintana to the lower deck, which was affected by the crash on the 13th stage. The final place in the overall race was 17th, which was the worst man in the big laps after 2012.

Quintana moved to Arkea-Samsic for this season after having been in the Spanish Movistar team for seven seasons before that.