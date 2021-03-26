Road cycling Adjusting the saddle helped – Jaakko Hänninen achieved his best performance in driving around Catalonia

Hänninen joined the fifth stage relegation group.

Jaakko Hänninen reached its best performance on the 100th time road cycling around Catalonia after a few difficult days on Friday.

Hänninen, representing the French AG2R Citroen Team, was involved in the fifth stage of the 201.5-kilometer race in a rather large detachment group, but had to give up on the last major ascent.

He finished in the overall race leaders group and finished 69th less than two minutes from the winner.

To victory broke off at the end of the downhill section with a 24-year-old German from the Bora-Hangsrohe team Lennart Kämna.

“Small adjustments to the saddle, and today was the first day when the legs were not blocked at the beginning,” Hänninen said in a press release from his Finnish club TWD-Länken.

The successful end time dropped to less than four and a half hours in competition proceeded at high average speed.

“Everyone realized that the detachment has a big chance of a stage win, so the whole day was driven at a reasonable pace. On the last ascent, my legs ran out of bangs, but I persevered in the fire from behind the main crowd to the finish. After the difficult first stages, this already brought light to the end of the tunnel, ”Hänninen said.

Fifth the stage did not bring any change to the top of the overall competition formed in the grueling final rises of the previous two days. Ineos Grenadiers continues to lead the British team Adam Yates.

Manresa: Road cycling around Catalonia:

Stage 5, La Pobla de Segur – Manresa, 201.5 km: 1) Lennard Kämna Germany 4.29.13, 2) Ruben Guerreiro Portugal 39 seconds behind, 3) Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel Spain –42, … 69) Jaakko Hänninen Finland –1.59.

The situation of the overall competition after the 5/7 stage: 1) Adam Yates Britannia 18.45.27, 2) Richie Porte Australia –45 seconds, 3) Geraint Thomas Britannia –49, … 88) Hänninen –50.49.

On Saturday, a 194-kilometer leg will be run. The round trip ends on Sunday in Barcelona.